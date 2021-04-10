Superdome Renovations Might Take a Year Longer

As America and the world is slowly coming out of a year-long nightmare due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re still getting used to the fact that we might actually be able to attend full capacity live events in the very near future. We have really missed cheering on our favorite teams, and going to concerts!

And how weird was it to see our New Orleans Saints playing to only a handful of people at the Mercedez Benz Superdome last season? Fans were looking forward to a massive, multi-year $450 million dollar renovation to the Superdome, but now that could take way longer than originally anticipated. According to WWL, a whole year could be added to the timeline because of budget shortfalls due to coronavirus.

Almost $75 million was lost in revenue last year from hotel occupancy taxes and canceled events, and the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District is saying they still have a couple of months to evaluate their finances and “to figure out how to approach Phase 3 of construction” at the Superdome. The second phase of the renovations is currently underway and should be finished by the start of the 2021 Saints season.

ASM Global business operations director Evan Holmes spoke before the House Appropriations Committee earlier this week about the state of the operating budget for the renovations, and he told WWL he is “cautiously optimistic” that the project will be finished by 2025, when New Orleans will host the Super Bowl.