Supermassive leaves The Dark Pictures for a while to unveil a new horrifying experience

Game News Supermassive leaves The Dark Pictures for a while to unveil a new horrifying experience

After working on the anthology The Dark Pictures, Supermassive Games allows itself a little aside to unveil a new horrifying production: The Quarry.

A mysterious survival

Recent rumors (disclosed by VGC) were telling the truth: Supermassive Games, the studio to whom we owe Until Dawn or even the saga The Dark Pictures, is indeed working on a new franchise. Indeed, the English developer has just taken the floor on his Twitter account to announce the news.

This brand new franchise, named The Quarry, still remains very mysterious, but we already know that it is a horrific game (the specialty of the studio) which will offer us to explore a career that we imagine haunted. We still don’t know if it’s a choice game or not, or on which machines the title will be released, but note that everything is published by 2K Games and that the title will be released this summer; in other words, the launch promises to be imminent.

To learn more about this next production, Supermassive Games gives us an appointment tomorrow, from 5 p.m. French time.

The series The Dark Pictures abandoned?

Fans of The Dark Pictures saga need not worry about the future of the anthology since Supermassive Games does not intend to abandon its license anytime soon. Indeed, the fifth opus, named The Devil in Me, is still expected for this year and a new series of The Dark Pictures games is already in the works. It will include the following games: Directive 8020, The Craven Man, Winterfold, O Death and Intercession.

By JeromeJoffardWriting jeuxvideo.com

