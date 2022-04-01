Supermodel Bella Hadid shares Instagram post of People Before Profit TD

US supermodel Bella Hadid has followed Dublin People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett on Instagram, sharing one of her posts with her nearly 50 million followers.
Ms Hadid shared a post by Mr Boyd Barrett that highlighted the disparity between state spending on horse and greyhound racing compared to supporting refugees who endure domestic violence.
Ms Hadid has since added Mr Boyd Barrett to an exclusive list of 728 people she follows on Instagram.
Mr Boyd Barrett has not yet followed Ms Hadid.
Mr Boyd Barrett’s post argues that the government gives €88m of funding for horse racing, compared to €30m funding for domestic violence refugees.
“Did you know that the government gives more money to the horse racing and greyhound racing industry than domestic violence refugees?” The post reads….
