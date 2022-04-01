Supermodel Bella Hadid shares PBP TD’s post on funding for domestic violence refugees

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett has received endorsement from an unlikely source – supermodel Bella Hadid – regarding funding for domestic violence services.

The Dun Laoghaire TD shared a post on 18 January, explaining that the government has spent €88 million on horse racing, compared to only €30 million for domestic violence refugees.

On Thursday, Hadid’s official account shared the post on her Instagram Story, adding the hashtag #PEOPLEBEFOREPROFIT.

Mr Boyd-Barrett is also one of over 700 accounts followed by the model, with over 50.6 million followers.

At the time of writing, Mr Boyd-Barrett was not following Hadid.