Superstar Rajinikanth received Dada Saheb Phalke Award – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has announced the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Thursday. This time South Superstar Rajinikanth will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. “We are happy that Dada Saheb Phalke Award has been given to filmmakers, actors, actors, singers, musicians from all parts of the country. We are happy to announce this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran actor Rajinikanth today. ”

“Rajinikanth has been ruling the cinema world for the last 5 decades and is entertaining people. That is why this time the jury of Dada Saheb Phalke has decided to award Rajinikanth, ”he said. “This year, the panel did it. In this jury, Asha Bhosle, Mohanlal, Vishwajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan, and Subhash Ghai were meeting and recommending the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Rajinikanth with an opinion. ”

Prakash said, “Rajinikanth has built this place in the hearts of people with his talent, hard work and perseverance. This is his true pride. The Dada Saheb Phalke Award is important because Dada Saheb Phalke first created the cinema King Harishchandra in 1913. After that Raja Harishchandra cinema, he was earlier called Tapti Maharishi and after the demise of Dada Saheb Phalke, the award was named after him and the award has been given 50 times till now. “