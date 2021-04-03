ENTERTAINMENT

Superstar Rajinikanth to receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award – The Miracle Time

Avatar
By
Posted on
Superstar Rajinikanth to receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award - The Bulletin Time


Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Superstar Rajinikanth to receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi also congratulated Thalaiva

Rajinikanth Dadasaheb Phalke Award:

The legendary actor Rajinikanth will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (Dadasaheb Phalke Award), the most prestigious film award in the world, which will be presented to him on 27 April 2012.

The Union Minister of Human Resources and Government Services, Prakash Javadekar, made the announcement today saying that a jury of five people voted all in favor. By the news, the whole world is congratulating the team. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted and congratulated him.

Javadekar stated that “We are humbled by the honor bestowed on filmmakers, actors, actresses, singers, musicians from all parts of the country with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from time to time. Today, we are very happy to announce this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award to the great hero Rajinikanth.

He said Rajinikanth has been entertaining the cinema world for the past five decades now and has been ruling the cinema world for the last five decades. Therefore, Dada Saheb Phalke’s jury decided to give this award to Rajinikanth.

Also, Prakash Javadekar thanked eminent people like Asha Bhosle, Subhash Ghai, Mohanlal, Shankar Mahadevan, Biswajit Chatterjee among the jury members. It has been told that the 51st Dada Saheb Phalke Award will be given to Rajinikanth in May.

Tell your viewers that Rajinikanth is referred to as Thalaivaa in the South and Bhagavan in the North.

Rajinikanth’s greatest achievement was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted on his Twitter account this year, ‘be a popular person for many generations, a person who can play many roles and is that person Rajinikanth for you.

The “Thalaivaa” team has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and we are glad to have been part of this honor.

Significantly, Rajinikanth was born in the year 1950 in the city of Bangalore. Born into a middle-class family, Rajinikanth earned his living at a very young age. He began his career in 1975 following a successful Tamil-language film, Apoorva Ragangal.

During this film, he played the character of the villain and was awarded the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The award was given to the superstar during the film’s release.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
518
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
499
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
485
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
478
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
477
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
476
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
440
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
435
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
431
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
423
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top