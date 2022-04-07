Supreme Court Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, and What Comes Next

US federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as a Supreme Court judge on Thursday, making history as the first black woman to reach the top court.

Jackson was confirmed in the Senate by a 53–47 vote, with three Republicans voting in favor of his nomination along with all Democratic senators.

Here’s what his nomination means.

What does Jackson bring to the bench?

Jackson once worked as a law clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer—whom he would eventually replace—after graduating from Harvard Law School. She worked as a public defender and served in the agency that governed federal sentencing policy before being confirmed by the Senate in 2013 as a federal district court judge, and last year as a federal appeals court judge. helps to develop.

During the Supreme Court…