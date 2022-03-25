Supreme Court rules unanimously against Houston Community College board member who claimed a First Amendment violation; Read the full SCOTUS opinion

houston On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously against Houston Community College board member David Wilson.

Wilson sued the board for First Amendment violations after it was publicly condemned by the board.

The Supreme Court rejected Wilson’s claim that the condemnation was unconstitutional retaliation for his speech.

According to Rai, Wilson was elected to the board in 2013. His tenure was “a stormy one” and he often and strongly disagreed with many of his colleagues about the direction of the HCC and its best interests. He was reprimanded by the board in 2016. In the months that followed, Wilson filed a lawsuit alleging that the board had violated its bylaws by allowing a trustee to vote via videoconferencing and ousted him from meeting to discuss the lawsuit. The…