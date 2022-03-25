LATEST

Supreme Court silent on Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalization

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is seen in his chambers in the US Supreme Court building on June 6, 2016 in Washington, US.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The Supreme Court has remained silent on the condition of 73-year-old Justice Clarence Thomas as he announced his hospitalization earlier this week and said he had recovered.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the court said Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington DC on Friday night, where he was undergoing treatment.

The statement also said that Thomas’s “symptoms are reducing” after taking antibiotics and that he “expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two.”

But the court did not provide any update since Sunday and did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment on Thursday.

