SUR-W VS MID-W Live Score (WCC) Women’s County Championship T20 Surrey Vs Middlesex Playing XI & Toss







Surrey Women (SUR-W) will be seen having a clash against Middlesex Women (MID-W) in the next fixture in Women’s County Championship T20 (WCC T20). It is the 2021 edition of this very popular cricket league. The match would occur at Old Whitgiftians CC which is located in Surrey on 16th May 2021. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. It has raised the excitement of the cricket match enthusiasts who are desperate to find out what happens at the end of this thrilling South East Group match. Catch Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Score and Match Details of tonight’s fixture.

Starting with Surrey, they got 6 to play 6 matches in the league so far. The team made a balance of victory and loss as they won and lost thrice. This would be the tiebreaker match to check if their victory weightage gets an increment or they achieve another defeat. The last match played by Surrey Women was against the team Hampshire Women. The latter had beat SUR by a total of 11 runs. Now, they would not want to repeat the mistake they did in the earlier game and would focus on the triumph only.

League– Women’s County Championship T20

Match– SUR-W Vs MID-W

Date– 16th May 2021

Time– 7:30 PM IS

Venue– Old Whitgiftians CC, Surrey

It is quite interesting to see that Middlesex has also garnered the same amount of victory and defeats. Yes, they too have appeared in 6 matches in which they couldn’t win thrice while beat the rival team three times either. In the opening matches, Middlesex has displayed impressive gameplay by winning back to back two matches. Both the matches were against the team, Hamsphire Women. However, they started to lose the matches afterwards. In their last 4 matches, they contain only 1 triumph in their account.

PLAYING XI:

Surrey Women: Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Chloe Brewer, Kira Chathli, Hannah Jones (c), Rhianna Southby (wk), Eva Gray, Beth Kerins, Claudie Cooper

Middlesex Women: Naomi Dattani (c), Lucy Porter, Natasha Miles, Gemma Marriot, Cordelia Griffith, Iqraa Hussain (wk), Sonali Patel, Kate Coppack, Gayathri Gole, Bhavika Gajipra, Emily Thorpe

Speaking of the pitch, it is well-known for giving the spinners and the bowlers a kind of privilege over the batsmen. Thus, whoever wins the toss and chooses to bowl the first will definitely earn an advantage compared to the other team. The teams will also select their best bowlers to dominate the match from the very beginning. Follow our site to get the latest and exclusive updates on the live score of SUR-W Vs MID-W. Catch the match tonight at 7:30 PM.