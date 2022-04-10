Suranne Jones says playing lesbian in Gentleman Jack ‘changed life’

Surne Jones has said that her portrayal of Gentleman Jack has “changed people’s lives”. Hit BBC period drama returns for a second series tonight (10 April).

The former Coronation Street star, 43, leads the cast as landowner Anne Lister. Known locally as Gentleman Jack due to his “masculine” appearance, Lister was a businessman and adventurer widely regarded as the UK’s “first modern gay”.

Lister’s Diary, which began in 1806 and inspired the BBC series, goes into detail about his many secret love affairs with women. The second season draws on his writings about his marriage and life with heiress Ann Walker at Shibden Hall in Yorkshire.

