Surat Court Recruitment 2021 Application Form Stenographer Post

Post Name: Fitter: The Surat Court has recruited 2021 stenographer vacancies.
brief information: District and Sessions Judge Surat has issued Latest notification for Surat Court Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Stenographer vacancy On 04 posts. Applications have been invited for the said Surat Court Stenographer Recruitment 2021 on plain paper with full bio-data / correspondence address with contact number, if any, along with attested testimonials and two latest passport size photographs, and so on. Should arrive District and Sessions Judge Surat Jobs 2021 Office until 6/03/2021 at 5:00 pm.

Surat District Court Jobs 2021 – Application Form Stenographer 04 Posts

Those candidates are interested in District and Sessions Judge Surat Vacancy 2021, the following Surat Court Stenographer Vacancy 2021 and Surat Court Stenographer Recruitment 2021 can fulfill all the eligibility criteria Letter Court recruitment 2021 Before notification Surat Court Stenographer Application Form 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification of Surat District Court Recruitment 2021 Surat District Court Stenographer Jobs 2021. District and Sessions Judge Surat Recruitment 2021, Surat District Court Stenographer Bharti 20th Age Limit, Other Details of Educational Qualification Surat Court Jobs 2021 The selection process, application fee and how to apply are given below.

District and Sessions Judge Surat Recruitment 2021
Surat Court Stenographer Vacancy Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates who possess a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree and pass an exam in English shorthand at the speed of 80 WPM and 20 WPM are in the same transcription and have proficiency in computer (word processing and spread sheets) or equivalent theory Equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute from a recognized university.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 23/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 06/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Candidates should not pay any fee.
Salary details

  • Surat Court Stenographer Post Salary Rs. 1,5000 / -.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 37 years.
  • Exemption will be given as per the instructions of the Government of Gujarat.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Offline
  • Postal address: Office of District and Sessions Judge Surat.
  • Job Location: Surat (Gujarat).
Surat Court Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 04 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
