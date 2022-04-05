Surbhi Chandna replaces Bharti Singh in Hunarbaaz after latter welcomes baby boy. Watch video from set

Surbhi Chandna has stepped into the shoes of Bharti Singh for the talent show, Hunarbaaz on Colors. Surbhi has posted videos from the sets on her Instagram Stories confirming the development. Bharti welcomed her first child, a baby boy on Sunday and will now be on a break. (Also read: aran Johar tells Bharti he is afraid her baby will be born on Hunarbaaz sets)

The videos that she shared, show Surbhi discussing something on sets while standing with show judge Mithun Chakraborty and a crew member. Another video also showed her with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The Naagin star was also seen getting her makeup done while enjoying some food on the side. Surbhi shot for the weekend but it is yet to be confirmed whether she will continue for the upcoming episodes as well.

