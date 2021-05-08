Suresh Raina needs oxygen cylinders, seeks help from CM Yogi, then Sonu Sood comes forward as Messiah

Lucknow: Corona epidemic outbreak is increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Former Team India player Suresh Raina also faced a lack of oxygen for his family on Thursday. Suresh Raina sought help from UP CM Yogi for oxygen but did not get help. When Raina was struggling with oxygen addiction, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood once again helped him as the Messiah. Within an hour Sonu Sood helped him.

Immediate need of oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age – 65

Hospitalization with severe lung infection.

Covid +

SPO2 70 without support

SPO2 with 91 support Please help with any leads.@myogiadityanath– Suresh Raina???????? (@ Imrana) May 6, 2021

Indeed, Suresh Raina tweeted that his 65-year-old aunt Corona found positive. that’s not nice. He is admitted to Mayroot Hospital and needs oxygen cylinders. Raina sought help from CM Yogi Adityanath and others in a tweet. Suresh Raina tagged CM Yogi and tweeted, ‘My aunt needs an oxygen cylinder immediately’.

When cricketer Raina did not get any help from CM Yogi. In his tweet, actor Sonu Sood responded immediately and assured help. Sonu Sood tweeted, “Send me the details brother, I am given a cylinder.”