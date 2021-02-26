Suriya and Aparna get one place in Oscar Eligibility List – TheMiracleTech

The film ‘Sorarai Potru’ (Akash ni Hadu Ra) was undoubtedly one of the best films of 2020, although it also received an TheMiracleTech release. Suriya’s performance was on top while it was blown away by critics and audiences. Not only Surya, even female lead Aparna Balmurali also made her first film till date.

To complement these performances, Suriya and Aparna earned a spot in the Oscar Eligibility List for Best Actor category. The academy has released the eligibility list and includes the names of both Surya and Aparna.

It is indeed a proud moment for both of them and also for ‘Sorarai Potru’ team. If they make the final cut which any actor or actress has done in the history of Indian cinema would be a major achievement.

The 93rd Oscar Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in April. Normally every year, it was held in the month of February. Due to the global pandemic, the award event is pushed for two months.

