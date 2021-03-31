ENTERTAINMENT

Suriya Starrer ‘Soorarai Pottru’ Hindi Version ‘Udaan’ To Release On Amazon Prime Video On April 4, Cast, Storyline, Plot

Soorarai Pottru Hindi Version of Udaan

The Indian Film Industry is gain going to make their audience amaze with the moist awaited upcoming thriller “Udaan”. The thriller is based on the life of a Framer who dreams big. It is gonna be an action thriller which would enthrall the action enthusiasts. The film is helmed by highly popular director Sudha Kongara. The film is produced by Suriya and the co-producers are Guneet Monga and Alif Surti. The music is comprised by GV Prakash Kumar.

Soorarai Pottru Hindi Version of Udaan

The release date and streaming platform of the movie “Udaan”:-

The movie is scheduled to be released on April 4, 2021. While it is going to be streamed on the OTT Platform “Amazon Prime Video”. Makers decide to stream the film on the OTT Platform due to the pandemic.

Trailer of the movie Udaan:-

Amazon Prime Video has been released a trailer of “Udaan” on their youtube channel, which is two minutes and l second long. In the trailer, we can see a farmer dare to be dream something out of his box. But the government use to create issues in his path. While the villagers unite and fight against them for their rights. The fight will be continued by the Nedumaaran Rajangam. A wise and strong fighter who fought to provide all the possible rights to the farmer’s community.”

In the movie, we will gonna see how a common person can fight against the evils for his rights. The film is gonna be jammed up with its action and rebel. We will gonna witness how villagers will fight for their rights. The best way to win any war is to become unite and this what villagers do.

The entire cast of the film “Udaan”:-

  • Suriya: Is the most beloved actor of the south films.
  • Aparna Balamurali: She is beautiful and a renowned actress.
  • DR. M Mohan Babu: He is a most profound educational instructor.
  • Paresh Rawal: The profound name of Bollywood. And has been appeared in many Hindi films.
  • Urvashi Karunas: A model and an actor.
  • Vivek Prasanna: He has appeared in many Tamil Films.
  • Krishna Kumar: He is a well-known personality as a politician and actor in the Malayalam film industry.
  • Kaali Venkat: She has been knowing for her supporting roles in films.

Don’t forget to watch this action thriller on 4 April 2021 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to us to grab more updates on the movie. You can bookmark our site also, Don’t Forget To Bookmark GetIndiaNews.com

