Surne Jones says playing leading lesbian Anne Lister inspired her own mental health battle

Suran Jones has revealed that Anne Lister helped her through her battles with anxiety and depression, playing the lead lesbian in Gentleman Jack.

The 43-year-old actress has spoken openly about her mental health in the past as she struggled to cope with the death of her mother in 2016 and again in January last year.

The tragic events had a profound effect on Surane, who elaborated that her character’s ‘strong’ and ‘positive’ mental health was a motivator for her.

Speaking at the press launch for Gentleman Jack series two in Halifax, he explained: ‘I’ve talked a lot about my mental state…