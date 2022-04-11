Surne Jones says playing sex-crazy Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack brought her family trauma

Surne Jones has revealed how the role of the fearless Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack inspired her to move on after battling depression and anxiety.

The actress suffered a public breakdown after losing both her parents over the past six years and had to seek treatment.

Surne reveals that playing Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack helped her move on after battling depression and anxietycredit: Camera Press
BBC1's hit drama is back for a second series

BBC1’s hit drama is back for a second seriescredit: Lookout Point/HBO

But Surane, 43, has revealed that she was inspired to pursue the real-life story of her bolshi, sex-crazed 19th-century gay character who challenged the norms of the day.

She said: “I’ve talked a lot about my mental health. Anne Lister’s mental health was very strong…


