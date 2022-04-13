Surprise in Champions League: Villarreal knock out Bayern Munich to reach semi-finals

Villarreal defeated Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday after snatching a draw from Germany (1-1).

Youth coach Julian Nagelsmann, who arrived on the bench at the age of 34 at the start of the season, certainly quickly garnered unanimous support around him. But at Bayern, and he himself has said it enough, only titles count.

And its leaders certainly won’t be satisfied with the only Bundesliga title that has no longer been able to escape the “recordmeister”, 9 points ahead of Dortmund with five days left to go.

This failure confirms a well-established statistic at Bayern: since 2015, “Rekordmeister” has lost the first leg in the Champions League six times. And each time it was removed.

After their unsuccessful first stage and several performances their disqualification…