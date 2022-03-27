Surprise in Formula 1: Checo Perez takes first pole position of his career and Hamilton will start 16th in Saudi Arabia

he was the one Suitable Who has revealed the new reality that formula 1, classification of Saudi Arabia Grand PrixThe second race of 2022, ended with check perez as the fastest ahead of the men of ferrari ,Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz Jr.– and also exposed the irregularities caused by it mercedes After years of possession: Lewis Hamilton fails out of Q1 for the first time in five years and will start Sunday’s competition in 16th place,

Mexican pilot red Bull Key ended with a stopwatch 1:28.200after leclerc (+0.025 sec) and Sainz Jr., (+0.202). “It’s been incredible. I can do a thousand laps and I don’t think I can beat what I’ve done, it’s been exciting.He said after getting the first Pole…