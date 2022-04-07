Surprise of size: Villarreal wins first leg against Bayern UEFA Champions League 2021/2022

- 8′ – Doelpunt – Arnaut Denjuma Groeneveld (1 – 0)
- 90+5′ – verb. Leon Goretzka and Mark Roca
- 81′ – Continuing. Juan Foyth by Serge Aurier
- 81′- verb. Arnaut Denjuma Groeneveld by Samuel Chukwueze
- 76′ – Gill – Parvis Estupinon
- 71′ – Continuing. Benjamin Pavard by Niklas Sule
- 62′ – Continuing. Serge Gnabry by Leroy Sane
- 62′ – verb. Thomas Muller with Leon Goretzkas
- 59′ – verb. Francis Coquelin Door Alfonso Pedraza
UEFA Champions League
Villarreal have added another chapter to their Champions League story this season. At their own stadium, the Spanish club took the lead after eight minutes thanks to Denjuma and then held the legendary Bayern in check for the rest of the game. Bayern will have another chance next Tuesday.
Important moments: Just before the break…
