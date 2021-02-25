Surprise! The teaser and release date of Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Paglit’ is on Netflix!

Netflix Has dropped the teaser and has also revealed the release date of his upcoming Hindi comedy-drama film ‘Pagglit’, which literally means a crazy or crazy person and the teaser justifies it to a great extent. ‘trapped in’Only set to premiere on Netflix on March 26, 2021.

The teaser has Sandhya (Sanya Malhotra) lying in bed and reading condolences / messages about the death of her husband Atik on social media. But the interesting part is that she feels nothing about it, not even a quota of sadness. On the other hand his brother-in-law is seen shaving his head, as in the ritual after the death of a close relative.

When asked about not missing her husband, Sandhya tells the story of losing her cat, she cries a lot and does not eat for three days. But now he feels nothing and in fact he feels hungry all the time.

The teaser looks quite interesting, noting that the story is not funny, but carries a deeper message. It is like a satire on prevailing social norms, where one marries for it and not for love. Furthermore, how women are made to live in an invisible cage and suppress their real desires and desires is what society demands of them.

Written and directed by Umesh Bisht, ‘Paglat’ chronicles the journey of Sandhya (Sanya Malhotra), as a young widow she learns how to free her insane, face the family and find herself. The untimely death of her husband Atik, just five months after their marriage, leads to revelations that force her to re-examine her priorities and make some drastic decisions.

Watch the teaser here 👇

The film stars an ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Raghubir Yadav, Natasha Rastogi, Rajesh Tailang, Shruti Sharma, Jameel Khan, Meghna Malik, Ananya Khare, Yamini Singh, Bhupesh Pandya, Chetan Sharma, Aasif Khan, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Ashlesha Thakur, Sachin Chaudhary and Saroj Singh. It will have special appearance by Sayani Gupta and Sharib Hashmi as well.

‘Paglit’ on Netflix is ​​produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain. The fun yet heart-wrenching story is a Sikh Entertainment production, presented by Balaji Telefilms. Nachiket Pantavidya is the co-producer while Ruchika Kapoor is the creative producer of the film.

‘Paglit’ is a surprise fall from Netflix that will be released on March 26, 2021 on the streaming giant.