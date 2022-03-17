Surprise, Tunic is available now in the Xbox Game Pass! | XboxOne

LATEST

Microsoft is currently hosting an [email protected] Showcase on Twitch. On this occasion, Tunic has shown itself again in an absolutely sumptuous trailer, with excellent news in addition!

Tunic is available in Xbox Game Pass!

Many players were hoping for Tunic to join the Xbox Game Pass. They will be happy to learn that this is indeed the case!

For those who haven’t followed, the game is available since today, which means you can download it now! It does not yet appear in the menu of the Xbox Game Passbut you can directly install it from the Microsoft Store by searching for the game.

While waiting for the 3.1 GB to download on Xbox Series X | S, you can enjoy this sublime launch trailer. The game is also available on Xbox One and PC.

