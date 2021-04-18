Surya gets upset learning that Anu’s parents are finding match for Anu: Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Zee Tamil’s fashionable TMT cleaning soap Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham is all set for brand new twist and turns within the present. Within the upcoming episode Surya will get upset and can attempt to persuade him.

Within the present observe it’s seen that Anu involves Surya’s home. Sharda is elated to fulfill Anu. Surya is stunned and glad on seeing Anu. Sharda and Anu have a chat. Anu complains to Sharda that Surya scoled her for no cause. Anu affords to make tea for all of them to which Sharda agrees. Sharda feels ache whereas getting up. Anu will get involved for her and massages her toes. Different hand Ragupathi talk about his evil plan with Ranjini. Right here Anu makes tea for Surya and Sharda and serves them. Each praises Anu’s tea.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be proven that Surya can be upset understanding that Anu’s mother and father are looking out match for Anu. When Anu will stumble whereas strolling, Surya will ask Anu to stroll rigorously as her mother and father are in search of match. Anu will suppose that Surya is indignant and can marvel learn how to persuade him. Surya will say that she shouldn’t roam like this exterior when her mother and father are in search of matche. Anu will get irritated and can ask what number of instances he’ll repeat the identical factor. Surya will say that he has to repeat in order that he doesn’t neglect. Anu will say that her mother and father have an attractive daughter so it’s apparent for them to seek for matche and can ask why he want to recollect this.

Will Anu have the ability to pacify Surya? When will Surya divulge to Anu about his previous?

