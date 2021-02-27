Surya Sorai Potru in Oscar race

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Soorarai pottru(Akasham Haddu Ra in Telugu), which stars Kollywood Melodious Played the lead role, was undoubtedly one of the best films of 2020 which was released on the TheMiracleTech platform and received a lot of appreciation from film lovers. Surira’s performance was Sorarai Potru’s major attraction. Not only Surya, Aparna Balmurali who played the female lead also gave excellent performances. Now according to the latest reports, Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer film Soorai Potru is in the running for the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed a list of 366 films that are eligible for the Best Picture Academy Award to be held on April 25, and Soorai Potru is also named in the same list.

Our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are in the race to achieve Oscar glory, ‘The White Tiger’, Surya Starr ‘Sorarai Potru’ and Nila Madhab Panda’s Climate Change Film ‘Kalira Atita’.

While our country India will be important for three films, it should be noted that the road to take a nap is still weeks away. Other films- ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Malcolm and Mary’, ‘Manc’, ‘Teenet’, ‘Soul’, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, ‘Sound of Metal’ are also in the running for the Oscars.

