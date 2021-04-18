Surya to get upset learning that Anu’s parents are finding match for Anu Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Zee Tamil’s in style TMT cleaning soap Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham is all set for brand spanking new twist and turns within the present. Within the upcoming episode Surya will get upset and can attempt to persuade him.

Within the present observe it’s seen that Anu involves Surya’s home. Sharda is elated to satisfy Anu. Surya is stunned and completely happy on seeing Anu. Sharda and Anu have a chat. Anu complains to Sharda that Surya scoled her for no cause. Anu provides to make tea for all of them to which Sharda agrees. Sharda feels ache whereas getting up. Anu will get involved for her and massages her toes. Different hand Ragupathi focus on his evil plan with Ranjini. Right here Anu makes tea for Surya and Sharda and serves them. Each praises Anu’s tea.

Within the upcoming episode it is going to be proven that Surya might be upset understanding that Anu’s dad and mom are looking out match for Anu. When Anu will stumble whereas strolling, Surya will ask Anu to stroll fastidiously as her dad and mom are in search of match. Anu will suppose that Surya is offended and can surprise how you can persuade him. Surya will say that she shouldn’t roam like this exterior when her dad and mom are in search of matche. Anu will get irritated and can ask what number of instances he’ll repeat the identical factor. Surya will say that he has to repeat in order that he doesn’t overlook. Anu will say that her dad and mom have a wonderful daughter so it’s apparent for them to seek for matche and can ask why he want to recollect this.

Will Anu be capable of pacify Surya? When will Surya divulge to Anu about his previous?

