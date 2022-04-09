Suryakumar Yadav is one man army: Netizens cannot keep calm as SKY smashes 50 | Cricket News

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav played a superb knock of 68 off just 37 balls to take MI to a fighting total of 151/6 in 20 overs.

RCB won the toss and asked MI to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got off to a good start but soon the wickets began to tumble.

Wanindu Hasaranga got rid of Kieron Pollard while Tilak Varma got out via a brilliant run out by Maxwell. Rohit was done in a Harshal delivery and Ishan Kishan also could not convert his start into a big one.

When all it seemed lost for MI, Suryakumar rose to the occasion and smashed a blistering knock. His 68 included 5 fours and 6 sixes.

He started off slow but once settled in, started playing his shots. In a moment, it appeared, he was playing on a different track than others.

MI fans could not keep calm as their…