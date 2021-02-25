ENTERTAINMENT

Suryaputra Mahaveer Karna Movie Review- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Suryaputra Mahavir Karna

If you like Historical Movies (Current drama) Likes to watch, then a unique film is coming for you named Suryaputra Mahavir Karna Which is being made in five languages ​​o which include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

One thing has to be accepted that now the actors of the South can also do wonders in Hindi, because they all have some unique and powerful work, in this film, the character of Suryaputra Karna, the superstar of Hamare South Vikram Yes, this is the same actor, who is the same actor who has done superficial films like Kadaram Kondan, Cobra, Anniyan, Iru Mugan and Dhruva Natchathiram.

Suryaputra Mahavir Karna Movie

If you have seen the teaser of this film, then you must have known how big this film has become. Yes, because the visuals of this film are very powerful which we say in the common language that VFX is the best. .

Talk about when the film will come, then let me tell you that this film will come by the year 2022, because this film is not a small film but a very big film.

Talk about the producer of the film, his name is Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani.

Full details of the film

Talk about the film, since when Logo The video has been launched since then, the lead role of its film is increasing, many people are saying that to see Akshay Kumar in it and some people are saying that we will get to see Hrithik Roshan in it, so far the makers of the film There has been no final report from Ki that the role angle of Karna will play.

If you have seen the film Bahubali, then you will surely miss Bahubali in its logo video, yes we have seen Todi Phil like him.

If you have seen it, then a small water tank of Yadh was seen in it and it was very powerful.

Full hd suryaputra mahaveer karna movie logo

