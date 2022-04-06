Susan Boyle, a millionaire who made a living as an unemployed – come and see

Maria Rosa Beltramo. By

The daughter of a miner and a typist, without a stable job and living on odd jobs, Susan Boyle, 47, shocked the world 14 years ago, when her voice appeared on the television programs Britain’s Got Talent and as a housewife. His image had made its place. The coward went around the world.

She is now a millionaire, has an income of $46 million and owns four companies, but she lives with the sobriety and routine that she displayed when she was unemployed rather than a celebrity.

/home embedded code/

/end embed code/

And Susan as soon as the jury of the television contest heard her song “I Dreamed a Dream” from the musical Los…