Susan Clement on a daily basis at Radio-Canada

Here’s a Good Scoop Out of the Oven: It’s Susan Clement Who Takes the Lead in the New Daily Drama Series That Will Replace District 31 this autumn.

It’s an excellent take on Radio-Canada, as Susan Clement rarely plays on Quebec TV. Here’s His Last Appearance at the Time of the Soap Opera Unit 9where she played sassy prisoner Shandy Galerno, a role she relinquished in the spring of 2013 when her one-year contract expired.

To the best of my knowledge, this novelty, which…