Susan Clement will headline daily news at Radio-Canada

A few weeks before the grand finale of District 31We already know who will be their headliner for Radio-Canada daily news.

On Tuesday morning, the channel revealed that the lead role of this new show was to be played by none other than Suzanne Clement, whose title is yet to be revealed. We don’t yet know about the synopsis and the full cast, which will be announced later.