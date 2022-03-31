Susan Lucy’s husband of more than 50 years, Helmut Huber, dies at 84

Television producer Helmut Huber, who was married to Susan Lucy for more than 50 years, has died. He was 84 years old.

Huber died on Monday in Long Island, New York, TODAY has confirmed. People First reported the news.

A representative of the family described Huber as a family man and loyal friend who was deeply loved.

“With a roar of humour, with a larger-than-life personality and practical problem-solving, he lived his life to the fullest,” the representative said in a statement.

Susan Lucy and Helmut Huber during the 7th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at NBC Studios on June 4, 1980 in New York City. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Lucy’s publicist Jessica Ciachitano also made a statement about her death. The statement said, “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew and loved …