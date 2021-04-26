Sushant Singh Rajput did not appear in Oscar memorial video, fans of late actor became happy again

The full list of winners of the Academy Awards, called the world’s biggest award shows, has been revealed. Apart from the winners, many late stars were also paid tribute through the Memorium segment. However, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor did not appear in this video and fans of Sushant and Rishi Kapoor did not like this.

Space found in special memorium section

Let me tell you that the fans of both the late actors got sad after not seeing Sushant and Rishi Kapoor in the Memoriam video. However, after some time, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Brother in Law Vishal Kirti shared a screenshot of the Oscars website gallery on Twitter, where Sushant was remembered.

@itsSSR featured in The Memoriam gallery at the Oscars. Thanks for pursuing this @mayureshkrishna pic.twitter.com/GVlTCqyEY7 – Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) April 26, 2021

Irfan and Bhanu Athiya remembered

Indian Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athiya was also given a tribute along with actor Irrfan Khan during the event. These artists were featured in the In Memoriam segment of the award event held on Monday. Irrfan Khan has done ‘Life of Paya’, ‘Jurassic World’, ‘Inferno’ and many other films in Hollywood. At the same time, Bhanu has received the Best Costume Design Award for ‘Gandhi in 1982’.

Full list of oscar awards winners

Best International Feature Film – Another Round

Best Director- Chulu Jau, Film- Nomadland

Best Adapted Screenplay – The Father

Best Supporting Actress – Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari

Best Supporting Actor – Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Cinematography – Eric Messersmidt Got Mank

Best Visual Effects – Tenet

Mikkel EG gets Best Film Editing – Sound of Metal

Best Original Song – Fight for You (Jude and the Black Messiah)

Best Animated Feature Film – Soul

Best Animated Short Film – If Anything Happens I Love You

Best live action short film

Best Live Action Short Film – Two Distant Strangers

Best Sound – Jamie Baksch, Nicholas Baker, Philip Blade, Carlos Cortes and Michelle Cotton for Sound of Metal

Best Documentary Short Subject – Collette

Best Documentary Feature – My Octopus Teacher