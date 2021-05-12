ENTERTAINMENT

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate marries

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Samuel Hawkip has made a fresh start to his life.

Actually, Samuel Hawkip is married to his girlfriend. She has shared some wedding photos on social media. He shared martin luther’s coat by sharing wading photos – ‘More loving, friendly, beautiful relationship, Sahara nothing more than a good marriage’. On Samuel’s wedding photos, users have congratulated him.

After the news of Sushant’s suicide, Samuel’s death was also rumored. Samuel later said on social media that he was fine and that he was sad to see Sushant leaving.

