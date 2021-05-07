ENTERTAINMENT

Sushant Singh Rajput’s picture will now be a part of Curriculum

Telly Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise was truly one of the most heart breaking thing we heard in 2020.  To keep the bright and beaming legacy of SSR alive, now we will see him text books too. It is no secret that the late actor stressed on education. Knowledge and learning were two things that never ceased to fascinate him. Sushant Singh Rajput was an avid reader with over 1,000 books at his residence. Now he himself will be in a Bengali textbook. It is a textbook for primary kids and aims to tell them about the concept of a family. We can see Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande as Archana and Soham, their kid from the show.

Well, we pray for him, wherever he is.

