Sushant Singh X girlfriend arrived to get Corona vaccinated

Along with the common people, many stars have also got corona vaccination. The name of the now famous actress Ankita Lokhande has also been included in this list.

Ankita has shared a funny video on social media. It is seen in the video that Ankita Kovid is very scared to take a dose of vaccination and her sweat is seen to be extinguished.

This funny video of Ankita Lokhande is fast becoming viral. In the caption accompanying the video, Ankita Lokhande wrote- ‘I have got myself attached, you too get the vaccine done as soon as possible’.

Ankita often shares photos with her family and boyfriend. Ankita has a total of 3.2 million followers on Instagram.