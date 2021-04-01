Sushmita Sen’s Aarya season 2 release date, cast, plot, story and other details

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen spoke on Thursday about the second season of her web series Aarya, which was her digital launch last year.
She wrote on Instagram: “She sees a storm coming… in the mirror !!! #Aarya # season2. Your wish is our mission. I love you!!! Let’s do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga, ”
Sushmita Sen’s Come back.
Sushmita Sen decides to return to the screen with Aarya also showing other actors: Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar, Ankur Bhatia, Sikander Kher, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kriplani, among others. However, there is no official announcement regarding the launch of the new season. However, according to the details cited by the sources, “The idea was to continue Aarya’s story and how she deals with newer challenges while waging her own struggle for the family. The team has been preparing for the new season the longest, and it will be on the floor soon. “
Aarya Season 1
Aarya was a great success and made a huge impression on the fans. When the fans finished watching Season 1, they eagerly awaited Part 2 to get to know the story better. Sushmita played the role of Aarya in the show, who is married to a businessman and has three children. The role of the businessman is played by Chandrachur Singh, who dies in the show.
The first part of the show showed how Aarya got into the family business after the death of her husband, who was masculine-chauvinistic and unsafe. She strikes a deal with Shekhawat to support him in his criminal business to pay her husband’s debts. Later in the show she learned that her husband had kept the shipment worth 300 crores. Her father, Zorawar, was also the one who asked Daulat to kill her husband.
The release date for Aarya 2
No official announcement has yet been made for the release date of Aarya 2. However, the excitement from the creators is enough to give a hint – it will soon hit the screen by late 2021 or early 2022. So it’s safe to buy. say the show is coming, and that, with the excitement of making the fans happy.
