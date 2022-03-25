‘Suspect device’ discovery following van hijacking halts speech by Simon Coveney in Belfast

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s Belfast speech was disrupted on Friday morning after a “suspicious device” was found in the car park of the venue.

A van was hijacked and a canister or device was left behind. The driver was ordered to drive it to the Houben Center on Crumlin Road in northern Belfast, where the event was taking place.

Father Gary Donegan of Holy Cross Church – which is next to the Houben Center – said the driver had been abducted “at gunpoint” and was “very shocked”.

Mr Coveney later said in a tweet: “Saddened and disappointed…