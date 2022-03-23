Suspect in shoving death of NYC singing coach hid at parents’ house, deleted wedding site, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said Tuesday that the woman accused of brutally beating the 87-year-old New York City Voice coach deleted her wedding website and hid in her parents’ home after the alleged assault, apparently from authorities. to protect.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Justin McNabney said in a statement that 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza is also alleged to have deleted her social media accounts and stopped using her cellphone.

Vocal Coach Barbara Meier Gustern. Tamara Beckwith / New York Post / MEGA

McNabney said Pazienza surrendered to police after an anonymous tipster informed authorities of his location. She was…