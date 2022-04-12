Suspect wanted after shooting 10 at New York City subway station

New York City officials said a suspect was being sought after 10 of 16 wounded were shot during a chaotic incident during a Tuesday morning commute at a Brooklyn subway station.

New York Fire Department Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said at a news conference in the afternoon that five people were in serious condition at regional hospitals, although Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said earlier at the same briefing that none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. has gone.

Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but added that she was “not ruling out anything.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who encouraged witnesses to come forward, described the suspect as “ugly” and “corrupt.”

“No more mass shootings. No more disrupted lives. No…