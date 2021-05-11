SUW VS GWN Live Score Dream11 Korean League 2021 Suwon FC Vs Gwangju FC Scorecard & Football Match Tips







The most awaited Football match is ready to take place which is going to hold on between the most sophisticated teams SUW(Suwon FC) vs GWN (Gwangju FC) under the Korean 2021 league. Numerous people are desperately waiting for the match because they have faith because the league always organizes overwhelming matches from time to time. Here you can get to know all genuine details regarding the match, which would help you to catch it at the correct time. So check the match details, Preview, Prediction, Playing XI squad along with proper team squad, and weather report.

When it comes to the preview so team Suwon would come ahead along with quite enthusiastic confidence. Because they have shown themself extraordinary and made the match on their name by winning the match with the difference 1-3. The team has recorded 3 wins, 4 draws and got defeated in 7 matches out of their 14 matches. Now they got the chance to play against Gwangju, and here the chances have popped out for them to increase their winning position on the score table. So presently they are standing at the 8 the spot on the standing.

TEAM- SUW vs GWN

LEAGUE- Korean League 2021

VENUE- Suwon Civic Stadium

TIMING- 04:00 PM

DATE- 11th May 2021

DAY- Tuesday

Suwon FC Starting XI (Likely):-Geon-ung Kim, Chung-Geun Jeong, Won Hee Cho, Byeom-Yong Kim, Jae-Heon Kim, Seung-jun Kim, Jun-hyeong Kim, Jeong Jae Yong, Cho Yumin, Young-Jun Lee, Jong-hwan Choi .

Gwangju Starting XI (Likely):- Yun Pyeong-Guk, Kim Chang-Su, Lee Han-Do, Rustamzhon, Ashurmatov, Lee Eu-Ddeum, Reum Yeo, Choi Jun-Hyeok, Park Jeong-Su, Du Hyeon-Seok, Felipe Silva, Lee Heui-Kyun.

Another side, we have the Gwangju FC team who are suffering from disappointment because they continuously lose two matches against Daegu FC and Uslan Hyundai. Which was tough for them. So now they got the chance to make their winning streaks increase through the winning of this match, and to live up to the expectations of their fans. Because this time they do not want to take a chance to make them disappoint, so they have made their unique strategy and ready to execute it during the match. They have won 4 matches, 1 draw and 8 lose.

Both teams are quite strong towards their game strategy but as per the circumstances they have faced many ups and downs. But now the condition has been changed and they can overturn the match any time because both are not ready to take a chance at any cost in this match. But as per the sources or the recent reports, there are wide chances for Suwon and Gwangju to play out with Draw and split points at the end of the game. So let see who will successfully make the match on their name. So for more updates stay connected with us.