SUW Vs SE Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Odds Top Picks Korean League

In right this moment match of Korean League 2020 &21, we now have workforce Suwon FC (SUW) taking part in towards the workforce FC Seoul (SE). The subsequent is scheduled to be performed at 01:00 pm. This would be the twelfth match of groups that shall be performed at Suwon Civic Stadium. Let’s talk about the prediction of workforce SE which is at present holding the twelfth place within the league standings. The workforce has gained 4 matches and misplaced 7 matches within the event. They’ve lately performed a match towards the workforce Jeju United the place the opposing workforce scored 2 targets and workforce SE did not chase the goal and misplaced the match. The workforce had a lower than common efficiency within the league. Crew SE requires to enhance their sport to win towards the workforce SUW.

On the opposite facet, workforce SUW has performed a complete of 11 matches within the league the place they’ve gained 2 matches, misplaced 6 matches and three matches resulted from draw. The workforce has lately performed a match on twentieth April towards the workforce Pohang Steelerson the place the opposing workforce scored 1 aim and workforce SUW failed to attain any aim and misplaced the match. The workforce is at twelfth place within the league standings. Let’s check out the present rating of the workforce within the event.

SUW VS SE LIVE SCORE:

Match: SUW Vs SE Korean League 2020-21

Date: twenty fifth April

Time: 01:00pm

Venue: Suwon Civic Stadium

SUW Squad:

Jong-hwan Choi, Jun-yeong Jang, Sang-won Kim, Yu-min Jo, Dong-ho Jeong, Younger-sun Yun, Park Ji-soo, Ju-ho Park, Lee Gi-Hyuk, Jeong-ho Jeon, Younger-Jun Lee, Cho Yumin, Jeong Jae Yong, Jun-hyeong Kim, Seung-jun Kim, Jae-heon Kim, Byeom-Yong Kim, Gained Her Cho, Chubg-geun Jeong, Geon-ung Kim, Yeong-jae Lee , Seung-gyu Han, Murilo Victor Andrade, Lars Veldwijk, Dong-hyeon

SE Squad:

Sim Gained-Seong, Oh-yeon Cha, Gained-gun Kim, Tae-seok Lee, Jun-ho Hong, Yu-min Yang, Jong-kyu Yun, Kwang-min Ko, Hyun-soo Hwang, Sanghoon Paik, Son Ho -Jun, Sang-hoon Paik, Jin-seong Kim, Yi-han Go, Jin-ya Kim, Han-min Jung, Chan-hee Han, Chu-young Park, In-kyu Lee, Jae-won Shin, Aleksandra Palocevic

SUW Vs SE Dream 11 Prediction:

The workforce SUW key gamers shall be Sang-won Kim and Murillo who’re the ahead participant and scored properly prior to now few matches. Jun-yeong Jang would be the midfield participant who has scored 1 aim within the final match. Yun-min Jo and Lars Veldwijk would be the defender participant as he has saved many targets within the league.

The important thing gamers of workforce SE shall be Sung-yeong Ki and Lamar Barbs who’re the ahead gamers and scored properly within the match. Jin-Seong Kim and Aleksandr Palecevic and Han-bee Yang would be the midfield participant as they’ve scored one aim within the final match. Sang-Ho Na would be the defender participant as he has saved 2 targets within the final match. There are increased possibilities of workforce SE successful right this moment’s match. To know extra about this text keep linked to us.