Suzanne Van Freak tears up Davina Mitchell’s gold cover

During the evening, which is about Suzanne and Freak, Davina will perform on the song ‘Gold Plated Love’. This is her edited version of the hit single ‘Gold’ which was released in 2021 by Suzanne & Freak. In both English and Dutch, she sings as usual the stars of heaven. Suzanne thinks it is so beautiful that at last she can’t hold her tears anymore.

See excerpt below.