Suzuki scores in SO, Canadiens beat Lightning 5-4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Saturday night.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Saturday night.

Suzuki defeated Brian Elliott on a nifty backhander in the third round as Montreal won for the fourth time in 13 games (4–5–4).

Cole Caufield, Corey Schuenman, Josh Anderson and Jesse Yalonen scored in regulation for Montreal and Jake Allen blocked 37 shots.

“We talk about being process driven, not so much result driven, and I think the result will just come along,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. “Just focus on the process, and I think we’ve done a …