Suzuki V-Strom 250 launched in India at Rs 2.11 lakh: KTM 250 ADV-rival

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has today launched the all-new V-Strom 250 in the country. The company has been teasing the motorcycle on its social media for the last few days and now it’s finally here. This quarter-litre adventure tourer has been priced at Rs 2.11 lakh, ex-showroom. The V-Strom 250 will be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships across India and will rival the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure, Benelli TRK 251, etc.

The India-spec Suzuki V-Strom 250 is vastly different from the one sold abroad. It is based on the Gixxer 250 range’s platform and shares its…