Suzuki V-Strom SX Vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price, specifications comparison

Considering the ever-growing demand for affordable adventure touring motorcycles in the Indian market, Suzuki Motorcycle India Ltd. is the latest manufacturer to join the space with the newly launched Suzuki V-Strom SX. Apart from other similarly-priced mass-market adventure tourers that the new V-Strom SX rivals, it directly locks horns with the KTM 250 Adventure.
Which one offers more value for your money – the new Suzuki V-Strom SX or the KTM 250 Adventure? Take a look at this detailed price and specifications comparison between the two ADV motorcycles to find out –
Dimensions
On paper, the new Suzuki V-Strom SX…
Which one offers more value for your money – the new Suzuki V-Strom SX or the KTM 250 Adventure? Take a look at this detailed price and specifications comparison between the two ADV motorcycles to find out –
Dimensions
|Motorcycle
|Suzuki V-Strom SX
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Wheelbase
|1440 mm
|1430 mm
|Ground clearance
|205 mm
|200 mm
|Seat height
|835 mm
|855 mm
|Weight
|167 kg
|177 kg
On paper, the new Suzuki V-Strom SX…
Read Full News