Suzuki V-Strom SX Vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price, specifications comparison

Considering the ever-growing demand for affordable adventure touring motorcycles in the Indian market, Suzuki Motorcycle India Ltd. is the latest manufacturer to join the space with the newly launched Suzuki V-Strom SX. Apart from other similarly-priced mass-market adventure tourers that the new V-Strom SX rivals, it directly locks horns with the KTM 250 Adventure.
Which one offers more value for your money – the new Suzuki V-Strom SX or the KTM 250 Adventure? Take a look at this detailed price and specifications comparison between the two ADV motorcycles to find out –
Dimensions
Motorcycle Suzuki V-Strom SX KTM 250 Adventure
Wheelbase 1440 mm 1430 mm
Ground clearance 205 mm 200 mm
Seat height 835 mm 855 mm
Weight 167 kg 177 kg

On paper, the new Suzuki V-Strom SX…

