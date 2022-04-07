Suzuki V-Strom SX Vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price, specifications comparison

Dimensions

Motorcycle Suzuki V-Strom SX KTM 250 Adventure Wheelbase 1440 mm 1430 mm Ground clearance 205 mm 200 mm Seat height 835 mm 855 mm Weight 167 kg 177 kg

Considering the ever-growing demand for affordable adventure touring motorcycles in the Indian market, Suzuki Motorcycle India Ltd. is the latest manufacturer to join the space with the newly launched Suzuki V-Strom SX. Apart from other similarly-priced mass-market adventure tourers that the new V-Strom SX rivals, it directly locks horns with the KTM 250 Adventure.Which one offers more value for your money – the new Suzuki V-Strom SX or the KTM 250 Adventure? Take a look at this detailed price and specifications comparison between the two ADV motorcycles to find out –On paper, the new Suzuki V-Strom SX…