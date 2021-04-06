ENTERTAINMENT

SWA vs PST Live Score Today's Soccer Match Premier League 2021 Swansea City vs Preston North End Scorecard

The football enthusiast is gonna be happy as there is one more face-off between the tremendous teams “Swansea City (SWA)” vs “Preston North End (PST)”. The date on which the match will going to take place in April 5th, 2021. The match trimmings will be 7:30 pm. Also, the game will be played in Liberty Stadium.

SWA 0-0 PST

1st Half – 20:05

SWA vs PST Match Details

  • Teams: “Swansea City (SWA)” vs “Preston North End (PST)”
  • League: Premier League 2021
  • Date: April 5th, 2021
  • Time: 07:30 PM
  • Day: Monday
  • Venue: Liberty Stadium

“Swansea City (SWA)” dream 11 match preview:-

Swansea City has been played many matches and won less from it while facing a defeat in more matches. They made five goals and failed to make goals in their last three matches.

“Preston North End (PST)” dream 11 match preview:-

Preston North End is the match after playing out a 1-1 draw against their opponent Norwich City. The team has been trying their luck in 39 games while they won 13 matches, six draws, and lost 20 out of total.

“Swansea City (SWA)” LineUps:-

  • Andre Ayew
  • Conor Hourihane
  • Jamal Lowe
  • Matt Grimes
  • Jay Fulton
  • Jake Bidwell
  • Connor Roberts
  • Marc Guehi
  • Ryan Bennett
  • Kyle Naughton
  • Freddie Woodman

“Preston North End (PST)” Line Ups:-

  • Sean Maguire
  • Scott Sinclair
  • Daniel Johnson
  • Anthony Gordon
  • Joe Rafferty
  • Ryan Ledson
  • Jordan Storey
  • Liam lindsay
  • Sepp van den Berg
  • Ben Whiteman
  • Daniel Iversen

“Swansea City (SWA)” vs “Preston North End (PST)” match prediction of dream 11 teams:-

Team Preston North End is the great team who proved themselves in their last matches. And they were amazing in their last games. The players of this team are strong and focused. As per the sources, PST plays its matches with the strategies. While it will gonna be difficult for SWA to square off against PST. Well, they are curious for today’s match to register a win at their team. Hence, team, Swansea City has chances to win the match tonight. While team Preston North End has to play far better than their opponent team.

These are just the prediction whereas the real game is yet to be revealed. To keep yourself updated don’t forget to follow us.

