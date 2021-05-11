ENTERTAINMENT

Swagatam Gujarati Movie, Cast, Trailer Watch Online

Avatar
Swagatam is an upcoming Indian Gujarati film to be released soon on Shemaroo Gujarati. The film stars Malhar Thakar, Ojas Rawal and Katha Patel in the lead roles. Bharat Sevak is producing and producing Swagatham directed by Neeraj Joshi. Recently the makers have released the trailer and image details in their social manipulations. Complete information of Swagatham Gujarati movie here.

Swagatam Gujarati Movie Full Details

Title: Welcome
Director: Neeraj Joshi
Producer: Bharat Sevak
Release Date: 20 May 2021
Cast: Malhar Thackeray, Ojas Rawal and Katha Patel
Language: Gujarati

It is the story of a mental asylum with some strange secrets and traces of madness flowing in blood. The innocent-looking family of men have a secret habit of killing lonely middle-aged men who have nothing to pursue in life. One day, Manav narrated the good news of his marriage to his family and he came to know all the dark secrets of the house. Will it be exciting to see how he will keep his life and his family life on track?

Swagatam Movie Actors

Filmgoers will see some of the most well-known faces of the industry, here is the official star cast list.

Katha Patel
Vandana Pathak
Ojas Rawal
J. Upadhyaya
Pinda Rawal
Sunil vishrani
Vaibhav piniwale
Shaunak Pandya
Magical Pandya
Disha Chawla Upadhyay
Son blacksmith
Chetan Dhanani

Related Items:

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
25
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top