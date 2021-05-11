Swagatam Gujarati Movie, Cast, Trailer Watch Online

Swagatam Gujarati Movie Full Details

Swagatam is an upcoming Indian Gujarati film to be released soon on Shemaroo Gujarati. The film stars Malhar Thakar, Ojas Rawal and Katha Patel in the lead roles. Bharat Sevak is producing and producing Swagatham directed by Neeraj Joshi. Recently the makers have released the trailer and image details in their social manipulations. Complete information of Swagatham Gujarati movie here.

Title: Welcome

Director: Neeraj Joshi

Producer: Bharat Sevak

Release Date: 20 May 2021

Cast: Malhar Thackeray, Ojas Rawal and Katha Patel

Language: Gujarati

It is the story of a mental asylum with some strange secrets and traces of madness flowing in blood. The innocent-looking family of men have a secret habit of killing lonely middle-aged men who have nothing to pursue in life. One day, Manav narrated the good news of his marriage to his family and he came to know all the dark secrets of the house. Will it be exciting to see how he will keep his life and his family life on track?

Swagatam Movie Actors

Filmgoers will see some of the most well-known faces of the industry, here is the official star cast list.

Katha Patel

Vandana Pathak

Ojas Rawal

J. Upadhyaya

Pinda Rawal

Sunil vishrani

Vaibhav piniwale

Shaunak Pandya

Magical Pandya

Disha Chawla Upadhyay

Son blacksmith

Chetan Dhanani