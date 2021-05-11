Swagatam Gujarati Movie, Cast, Trailer Watch Online

Swagatam Gujarati Movie Full Details
Title: Welcome
Director: Neeraj Joshi
Producer: Bharat Sevak
Release Date: 20 May 2021
Cast: Malhar Thackeray, Ojas Rawal and Katha Patel
Language: Gujarati
It is the story of a mental asylum with some strange secrets and traces of madness flowing in blood. The innocent-looking family of men have a secret habit of killing lonely middle-aged men who have nothing to pursue in life. One day, Manav narrated the good news of his marriage to his family and he came to know all the dark secrets of the house. Will it be exciting to see how he will keep his life and his family life on track?
Swagatam Movie Actors
Filmgoers will see some of the most well-known faces of the industry, here is the official star cast list.
Katha Patel
Vandana Pathak
Ojas Rawal
J. Upadhyaya
Pinda Rawal
Sunil vishrani
Vaibhav piniwale
Shaunak Pandya
Magical Pandya
Disha Chawla Upadhyay
Son blacksmith
Chetan Dhanani