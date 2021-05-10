ENTERTAINMENT

Swagatam Gujarati Movie (Shemaroo) Watch Online, Release Date, Cast, Trailer

Swagatam is an upcoming Indian Gujarati film that will soon release on Shemaroo Gujarati. The film featuring Malhar Thakar, Ojas Rawal, and Katha Patel in a pivot role. Swagatam movie is directed under the direction of Neeraj Joshi and produced by Bharat Sevak. Recently makers have released the trailer on their social handles and revealed the film details. Here are the full details about the film Swagatam Gujarati movie.

Swagatam Gujarati Movie Full Details

Title: Swagatam
Director: Neeraj Joshi
Producer: Bharat Sevak
Release Date: 20 May 2021
Cast: Malhar Thakar, Ojas Rawal and Katha Patel
Language: Gujarati

It is the story of a mental asylum with some strange secrets and traces of madness that run in the blood. Man’s innocent-looking family has a secret habit of killing lonely middle-aged men who have nothing to look forward to in life. One day, Manav gives his family the good news of his marriage and he learns all the dark secrets of the house. It will be exciting to watch how will he get his life and his family’s life on track?

Swagatam Movie Cast

In the film viewers will watch some of the well-known faces of the industry, Here is the official star cast list below.

Katha Patel
Vandana Pathak
Ojas Rawal
Jay Upadhyay
Binda Raval
Sunil vishrani
Vaibhav biniwale
Shounak Pandya
Mantra Pandya
Disha Savla Upadhyay
Magan luhar
Chetan Dhanani

The film will be released on 20th May 2021 on the Shemaroo Gujarati platform. You can download the Sheemaro app from Google Play Store or Apple Store on your mobile devices. Also, you can watch it on the official site shemaroome.com.

