Swagatha Krishnan is a playback singer, actress, dancer, and music composer. She primarily works in the Kollywood film industry. From her young age, she started to practice singing and has performed in more than 100 shows. She has sung songs for various movies like Kaatrin Mozhi, Vanjagar Ulagam, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, and more. She has a sister named Maya S. Krishnan.